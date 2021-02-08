Second-ranked Baylor postponed three more games on Monday due to continued COVID-19 issues.
The Bears had previously postponed two games earlier this month due to the Big 12's interruption guidelines.
Baylor (17-0, 9-0 Big 12) is one of the nation's two remaining undefeated teams, along with Gonzaga.
The latest postponements are a home game against No. 7 Texas Tech on Saturday and a home-and-home set with No. 14 West Virginia. The Bears were slated to visit the Mountaineers on Feb. 15 and host the school on Feb. 18. The latter game had been rescheduled from Jan. 12.
Baylor previously postponed last Saturday's home game against TCU and Wednesday's road game at No. 12 Oklahoma.
The next scheduled Baylor game is Feb. 20 at No. 23 Oklahoma State.
The Bears last played on Feb. 2 when they won 83-69 at then-No. 6 Texas.
In addition to the five postponements this season, Baylor still has a game against Texas (Dec. 13) that hasn't yet been rescheduled.
The Big 12 has indicated it will work with the schools to reschedule the contests.
The Bears also had a highly anticipated clash against top-ranked Gonzaga postponed on Dec. 5. That game was unlikely to be rescheduled even before the recent rash of Baylor postponements.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.