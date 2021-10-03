Sorry, an error occurred.
World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the upcoming BNP Paribas Open after testing positive for COVID-19.
The 23-year-old from Belarus was set to be the No. 1 seed following top-ranked Ashleigh Barty's decision to rest at home in Australia.
Naomi Osaka and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams also aren't competing in the WTA 1000 tournament, which gets underway this week.
"Unfortunately I've tested positive at Indian Wells and won't be able to compete," Sabalenka wrote Saturday in an Instagram story.
"I've started my isolation and I'll be staying here until I'm cleared by the doctors and health officials. So far I'm looking okay but really sad to not be able to play this year."
Sabalenka, who reached the semifinals this year at the U.S. Open and at Wimbledon, has already qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals in November in Guadalajara, Mexico.
--Field Level Media
