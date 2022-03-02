Bennedict Mathurin scored 19 points, Kerr Kriisa added 18 and No. 2 Arizona clinched the Pac-12 regular-season title with a 91-71 domination of No. 16 Southern California on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
The Wildcats (26-3, 16-2 Pac-12), coming off a loss at unranked Colorado, were bracing for a conference showdown. However, they were in total command from the start against the second-place Trojans (25-5, 14-5), who had won six games in a row and were playing in front of a sold-out crowd on Senior Night.
Mathurin, a sophomore, also had a career-high six assists plus five rebounds and three steals to strengthen his case for Pac-12 Player of the Year honors. Justin Kier contributed 12 points, while Dalen Terry and Oumar Ballo each added 11.
Arizona earned its first regular-season conference title since sharing the crown with Oregon in 2016-17.
Max Agbonkpolo led USC with 14 points. Isaiah Mobley shot just 3 of 12 from the field but nearly had a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds. Chevez Goodwin contributed 10 points.
Drew Peterson, the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week, scored 10 points but struggled through a 2-of-11 shooting night. In two games against Arizona this season (both losses), he was 3-for-24 from the field, including 0-for-12 from 3-point range.
The Wildcats led 51-27 at halftime and twice pushed the gap to 30 points. The Trojans put together a 10-point run to get within 80-64 with 4:38 left, but Arizona answered with the next five points.
Kriisa rattled in a 3-pointer on the first possession of the game, setting an immediate tone for Arizona's run-and-gun first half in which it shot 55 percent (22 of 40). An early 10-0 run gave the Wildcats a 21-8 lead, and a later 6-0 stretch featured three dunks for a 39-21 advantage with 4:32 to go before halftime.
The Wildcats led by as many as 26 points before settling for a 24-point lead at the break. They made seven 3-pointers and threw down six dunks in the half against a USC team that had been limiting opponents to 38.1 percent field-goal shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.