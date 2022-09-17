The second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams in the first quarter to roll to a 63-7 victory over visiting Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Bryce Young went 13-of-18 passing for 236 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions as the Crimson Tide (3-0) earned their 55th straight win over a nonconference regular-season opponent.
Jahmyr Gibbs had four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 36 yards on four carries, while Roydell Williams ran for 58 yards and a score on eight carries.
After Young threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Traeshon Holden on Alabama's first possession, the Crimson Tide also scored on defense when linebacker Will Anderson Jr. returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown.
The special teams were up next. Malachi Moore scooped up a blocked punt that was blocked by Ja'Corey Brooks and returned it three yards for a score with 8:50 left in the first quarter.
Young capped the 28-point first quarter with a seven-yard touchdown run a little more than four minutes later.
The offense's outburst was more than enough for Crimson Tide's defense, which held the Warhawks (1-2) to 169 yards, including 4-for-17 on third-down conversions. Alabama had four sacks and nine tackles for losses.
Malik Jackson's 11-yard run pulled the Warhawks to within 28-7 with 10:11 left in the half before Young responded with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Amari Niblack with less than a minute remaining in the first half.
In the third quarter, Alabama extended its lead to 49-7 on Young's 37-yard touchdown pass to Gibbs and Williams' 10-yard scoring run.
Brian Branch returned a punt 68 yards to make it 56-7 with 12:36 left before Trey Sanders' 6-yard run provided the final margin.
Chandler Rogers went 11-for-21 passing for 96 yards and an interception for the Warhawks, while Jackson rushed for 36 yards and a score on 13 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.