Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 to help No. 19 UCLA extend its winning streak to five games with an 87-64 victory against visiting Denver in a nonconference game Saturday at Los Angeles.
The Pac-12's Bruins (8-2) scored the first 17 points of the second half to turn a nine-point halftime lead into a 61-35 advantage with 14:25 to go.
The Summit League's Pioneers (8-3) never got closer than 21 points after that and trailed by as many as 32 points.
Clark sank 10 of 13 shots, and Jaquez was 9 of 11 as the Bruins shot 48.1 percent overall and 24 percent (6 of 25) from 3-point range. Ten different UCLA players scored.
Denver's Touko Tainamo finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, and Justin Mullins scored 14 points
UCLA outscored Denver 31-8 off turnovers. The Pioneers committed 24 turnovers and the Bruins had just 6.
The Bruins also dominated in the paint, outscoring Denver 56-30.
Jaquez scored eight points on 4-for-4 shooting and Clark had six points to fuel UCLA's second-half-opening run.
The Bruins led by as many as 12 points on the way to taking a 44-35 halftime lead.
UCLA committed just three first-half turnovers and forced 12, which led to 15 points.
The Bruins scored 10 straight points to go ahead 12-3 with 14:53 left in the half. Clark had a short hook-shot jumper and a 3-pointer to fuel the spurt.
Ben Bowen's 3-pointer pulled Denver within 29-25 with 5:08 remaining. UCLA then went on an 11-4 run to go ahead by 11 points when Dylan Andrews hit a 3-pointer with 1:49 to go.
Denver sank 4 of 6 from behind the arc, from where UCLA was just 4 of 14, to avoid falling farther behind during the first 20 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.