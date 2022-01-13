Texas Tech's hot shooting touch cooled off considerably Thursday night against Oklahoma State, but it didn't matter a whole lot.
The 19th-ranked Red Raiders jumped to an early lead and rolled to a 78-57 win over the Cowboys in Lubbock, Texas.
Fueled early by Bryson Williams and collective hot shooting, Texas Tech raced to a 10-0 lead. The Red Raiders staved off an Oklahoma State rally that forged a 21-21 tie by producing another first-half surge, and they maintained a comfortable lead the entire second half to win for the fifth time in six games.
Kevin Obanor led the Red Raiders (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) with 17 points. Adonis Arms had 13, Davion Warren scored 12, Williams finished with 11 and Marcus Santos-Silva recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Bryce Thompson's 14 points paced Oklahoma State (8-7, 1-3), which shot an abysmal 32.1 percent (18 of 56).
The Red Raiders missed 8 of 9 3-point attempts after halftime but didn't stumble because the Cowboys never found a comfort zone in halfcourt offense. Oklahoma State hit just 2 of 8 from long distance in the second half, 6 of 21 (28.6 percent) on the night.
Texas Tech roared to a 42-27 halftime lead by shooting 48.4 percent (15 of 31) and proving especially effective from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on 8 of 14. Arms (13 first-half points) and Obanor (11) led the charge, teaming to knock down 6 of 7 3-point attempts.
Despite the early deficit, Oklahoma State pulled even when Bryce Williams buried a 3-pointer with 7:07 to go in the half. But Obanor scored inside to put the Red Raiders back in front, and the Red Raiders built a 15-point cushion by halftime.
It never got much better for the Cowboys. They scuffled any time the pace slowed down against Texas Tech's no-middle defense and, at the other of the court, couldn't handle the Red Raiders in the paint, where the hosts produced 30 points.
