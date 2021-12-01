Sorry, an error occurred.
Izaiah Brockington scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead No. 19 Iowa State to an 83-64 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday in Ames, Iowa.
Tre Jackson scored 12 points George Conditt IV had 11 points and seven rebounds for Iowa State (7-0), which is off to a perfect start after going 2-22 last season.
Shawn Williams led all scorers with 21 points, Trey Sampson scored 16 points and Kylen Milton added 13 points in defeat for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-8).
Iowa State forced Arkansas-Pine Bluff into 19 turnovers and outrebounded the Golden Lions 37-26.
The Cyclones didn't have their best shooting game, hitting 44.8 percent overall (30 of 67) and 31.8 percent from 3-point range (7 of 22), but they did go 16 of 20 from the free-throw line.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff shot 40 percent from the field overall (18 of 45) but only 26.1 percent from 3-point range (6 of 23). The visitors made 22 of 24 at the foul line.
Brockington, a transfer from Penn State, went 10 of 20 from the field.
Iowa State led 38-22 at halftime before growing its lead further in the second half, going on a 14-2 run to take a 60-34 lead with 10:10 remaining in the game.
The Cyclones built their lead to 30 points at 68-38 with 8:12 left, but Arkansas-Pine Bluff made a run after that.
The Golden Lions responded with a 14-2 surge to cut Iowa State's lead to 70-52 with 4:34 remaining.
The Cyclones held firm from there, though, not allowing Arkansas-Pine Bluff to get any closer the rest of the way.
With the game tied at 9-9, Iowa State went on a 10-0 run to take a 19-9 lead with 7:54 remaining in the first half.
The Cyclones then used a 10-2 run later in the first half to take a 38-20 lead with 46 seconds remaining until halftime.
--Field Level Media
