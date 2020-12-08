No. 18 Virginia postponed its ACC/Big Ten Challenge game against No. 4 Michigan State, scheduled for Wednesday in Charlottesville, Va., due to COVID-19 issues within the Cavaliers program.
The Virginia athletic department made the announcement Tuesday night, adding that the status of the Cavaliers' scheduled Sunday contest against William & Mary remains uncertain.
The Cavaliers (3-1) were ranked fourth in the nation before they were upset 61-60 by San Francisco on Nov. 27 in Uncasville, Conn. Virginia has since won two in a row, most recently posting a 71-64 overtime win over visiting Kent State on Friday.
The Spartans (5-0) already own a pair of victories over Atlantic Coast Conference foes, Notre Dame and Duke. Their most recent outing was a 79-61 win over Western Michigan on Sunday.
Michigan State's next scheduled game is Sunday against Oakland.
--Field Level Media
