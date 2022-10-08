Dorian Thompson-Robinson's five total touchdowns powered No. 18 UCLA to its second win over a top-20 opponent in as many weeks, this time knocking off No. 11 Utah 42-32 on Saturday in Pasadena, Calif.
UCLA (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) led from wire-to-wire, but Utah threatened all the way into the fourth quarter before Thompson-Robinson's fourth touchdown pass. The 70-yard connection with Logan Loya pushed a 28-25 Bruins lead to 10 points, and Thompson-Robinson eclipsed Brett Hundley for the most career touchdown passes in UCLA history.
Thompson-Robinson finished Saturday's win with 76 scoring throws during his time with the Bruins.
On the ensuing possession, Darius Muasau forced a fumble from Utah quarterback Cameron Rising. Jaylin Davies took the recovery 37 yards down to the goal line, where Zach Charbonnet finished the job with a touchdown carry.
Charbonnet rushed for 198 yards on 22 carries.
Utah (4-2, 2-1) made one final push to rally, but a failed conversion attempt at the UCLA 32-yard line on fourth down continued a game-long trend for the Utes.
Utah had four possessions that ended at the Bruins 28-yard line or better combine for just three points.
They included a Muasau interception of Rising on a first-quarter pass down to the 5-yard line, a drive early in the second quarter that stalled at the 5-yard line resulting in a field goal, a missed field-goal attempt from 43 yards just before halftime and the turnover-on-downs on the final offensive possession.
The Utes cut into the deficit in the final minute when Clark Phillips III produced a pick-6 for the second time in as many weeks, returning an interception 80 yards in the final minute.
The misfire was a rarity for Thompson-Robinson on an otherwise spectacular day. He completed 18 of 23 pass attempts for 299 yards and spread his four touchdown throws to three pass-catchers, including Jake Bobo, who caught a pair of scores for a second consecutive week.
Thompson-Robinson started the day's scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run.
Rising went 23-for-32 passing for 287 yards and ran for a pair of touchdowns. Tavion Thomas led the Utes with 91 yards rushing on 18 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.