No. 18 Notre Dame scored on its first eight drives and cruised to a 44-0 win over visiting Boston College on a snowy Saturday nonconference action at South Bend, Ind.
Audric Estime rushed for two touchdowns and Logan Diggs had a team-high 122 yards and a score on 15 carries, leading the Fighting Irish (8-3) to their fifth straight triumph.
Notre Dame finished with a 437-173 advantage in total yards. The count was 336-81, including 214-1 on the ground, in the first half.
Freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison intercepted three of BC quarterback Emmett Morehead's passes. Isaiah Foskey became Notre Dame's all-time sacks leader, taking down Morehead for his 25th to end the opening half.
Quarterback Drew Pyne went 13 of 25 for 156 yards and one touchdown.
For BC (3-8), which has lost five of six, Zay Flowers had 46 receiving yards and Alex Broome rushed for 25. Morehead ended 9-for-22 for 117 yards and was sacked four times as the Eagles turned the ball over five times.
On defense, Vinny DePalma had a game-high 12 tackles.
After Diggs ran for 51 yards on the opening play from scrimmage, the Irish got stopped in the red zone and settled for Blake Grupe's 26-yard field goal.
It was 10-0 in less than three minutes. Morrison picked off Morehead to end the Eagles' first series prematurely, leading to a Diggs 1-yard score on his fifth consecutive carry.
An eight-play, 81-yard drive resulted in the second straight Notre Dame touchdown and a 17-0 lead. Pyne went 6-of-7 on a drive that finished with a 1-yard TD to Matt Salerno with 4:15 left in the first.
BC's Donovan Ezeiruaku broke up a third-down pass, holding Notre Dame to a 41-yard field goal to begin the second quarter.
Grupe was called upon again at 8:27 before halftime, hitting from 46 after a penalty and Pyne's scamper coming up short of a first down.
Estime (7 yards) and Chris Tyree (12) rushed for TDs in the final 3:04 of the first half.
Aside from two of Morrison's interceptions, BC fumbled twice and punted twice in the first half.
Following another Morrison pick, Estime ran to the left for a 6-yard score with 8:54 to play in the third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.