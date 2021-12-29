Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Keion Brooks Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats past the Missouri Tigers 83-56 in their Southeastern Conference opener Wednesday in Lexington, Ky.
TyTy Washington Jr. scored 14 points and Oscar Tshiebwe had 13 points and 20 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-2 overall, 1-0 in the SEC)
The Wildcats have averaged a robust 92 points while winning their last three games and have won 10 consecutive home games dating back to last season.
Amari Davis and Jarron Coleman led Missouri (6-7, 0-1) with 10 points each. The Tigers played without coach Cuonzo Martin, who stayed home following a positive COVID-19 test.
Assistant coach Cornell Mann took over on an interim basis.
The Wildcats raced to a quick 11-2 lead as Brooks and Sahvir Wheeler each scored two buckets.
Leading Missouri scored Kobe Brown went to the bench with his second foul with 14:26 left in the first half, but the Tigers got 3-point jumpers from Davis and Ronnie DeGray III to pull ahead, 18-17.
The Wildcats, however, responded with a 25-4 surge -- capped by Washington scoring seven points in less than 2 minutes -- to take a 42-22 lead with 1:43 left in the half.
Missouri turned the ball over 12 times in the first half and earned just one free throw, which it missed. Kentucky had seven steals in the first 20 minutes and made 10-of-12 free throws.
Coleman and DaJuan Gordon combined to lead Missouri on a 9-1 run opening the second half. That cut the margin to 45-36, but Kellan Grady's 3-point basket stabilized the Wildcats.
Kentucky hit the accelerator midway through the second half with Wheeler scoring a driving layup and setting up Brooks for a dunk on the next possession to put the Wildcats up 59-45.
The Tigers got no closer than 11 points after that.
Kentucky improved to 14-2 against Missouri all-time and 8-0 against the Tigers at home.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.