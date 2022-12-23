Dec 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Kennesaw State Owls guard Brandon Stroud (5) rebounds the ball in front of Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) dunks the ball against Kennesaw State Owls guard Terrell Burden (1) and Kennesaw State Owls guard Quincy Ademokoya (24) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) makes a shot over Kennesaw State Owls forward Demond Robinson (0) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard CJ Gunn (11) passes the ball over Kennesaw State Owls guard Kasen Jennings (13) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) dunks the ball during the first half against the Kennesaw State Owls at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) shoots over Kennesaw State Owls guard Brandon Stroud (5) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) passes the ball around Kennesaw State Owls guard Terrell Burden (1) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Kennesaw State Owls at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau (5) lays the ball in during the first half against the Kennesaw State Owls at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Kennesaw State Owls guard Simeon Cottle (2) pokes the ball away from Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Kennesaw State Owls guard Brandon Stroud (5) rebounds the ball in front of Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Goddin
Dec 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) dunks the ball against Kennesaw State Owls guard Terrell Burden (1) and Kennesaw State Owls guard Quincy Ademokoya (24) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Goddin
Dec 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) makes a shot over Kennesaw State Owls forward Demond Robinson (0) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Goddin
Dec 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard CJ Gunn (11) passes the ball over Kennesaw State Owls guard Kasen Jennings (13) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Goddin
Dec 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) dunks the ball during the first half against the Kennesaw State Owls at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Goddin
Dec 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) shoots over Kennesaw State Owls guard Brandon Stroud (5) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Goddin
Dec 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) passes the ball around Kennesaw State Owls guard Terrell Burden (1) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Goddin
Dec 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Kennesaw State Owls at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Goddin
Dec 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau (5) lays the ball in during the first half against the Kennesaw State Owls at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Goddin
Dec 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Kennesaw State Owls guard Simeon Cottle (2) pokes the ball away from Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Tamar Bates scored 19 points and Jalen Hood-Schifino chipped in 18 points Friday as No. 18 Indiana pulled away for a 69-55 home win over Kennesaw State in nonleague action from Bloomington, Indiana.
Race Thompson pulled down 14 rebounds and blocked three shots for the Hoosiers (10-3), who continued to play without their two top players in Trayce Jackson-Davis (precautionary reasons) and Xavier Johnson (foot).
Starting in place of Johnson, Hood-Schifino registered a career high in scoring for the second straight game. The freshman guard went 6 of 8 from the field to help Indiana shoot 50 percent from the floor as a team.
The Owls (8-5) stayed close behind with 40 percent 3-point shooting, although they shot just 8 of 30 (26.7 percent) from 2-point range and were outrebounded 40-28.
Kasen Jennings led Kennesaw State with 11 points. Demond Robinson and Terrell Burden contributed nine points apiece, while Simeon Cottle had eight in a losing effort.
Kennesaw State trailed 34-31 early in the second half before Jennings, Chris Youngblood and Cottle each made a 3-pointer in a span of just over two minutes. However, Indiana promptly responded with a 13-3 run -- highlighted by three 3-pointers by Bates -- to surge ahead 49-43 with under nine minutes left.
The Owls were still within four points with under six minutes to go when Miller Kopp's jumper ignited a 7-2 burst. Trey Galloway added a layup and a free throw later in the run before Hood-Schifino's layup made it 62-53 with 2:34 remaining.
Hood-Schifino added three foul shots in the final two minutes before Bates iced the game with a jumper and two free throws. The Hoosiers have won back-to-back games following a stretch of three losses in four games.
Indiana ended the first half on a 12-5 run to forge a 27-27 tie after 20 minutes. Galloway made two 3-pointers during that sequence -- the Hoosiers' only two treys of the first half.
Jennings led all first-half scorers with eight points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.