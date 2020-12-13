Zach Wilson passed for 310 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 18 BYU to a 28-14 victory over San Diego State in a nonconference game on Saturday night at Provo, Utah.
Wilson completed 25 of 34 passes as the Cougars (10-1) reached double digits in victories for the first time since 2011. Isaac Rex caught two touchdown passes, Dax Milne had seven receptions for 87 yards and a score, Neil Pau'u caught eight passes for a career-high 117 yards, and Lopini Katoa rushed for 83 yards.
Jordon Brookshire completed 21 of 31 passes for 230 yards, one touchdown and one interception for San Diego State (4-4). Kaegun Williams rushed for a career-best 92 yards and scored a touchdown, but he also lost a pivotal fumble, while Elijah Kothe caught a touchdown pass for the Aztecs.
San Diego State outgained the Cougars 399-384 and controlled the ball for 37:01 but still dropped to 2-17 all-time at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
The Aztecs trailed by three points at halftime and began the third quarter by quickly reaching the Cougars' 10-yard line. But Kavika Fonua forced Williams to fumble and teammate Seleti Fevaleaki recovered at the 8 with 12:35 left in the stanza.
Wilson then guided BYU on a 13-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Jake Oldroyd's 29-yard field goal to make it 20-14 with 5:47 remaining in the quarter.
The Cougars tacked on to the lead when Rex made his 10th touchdown catch of the season, this one an acrobatic 20-yard grab with 10:53 left in the game. Wilson followed with a two-point conversion throw to Katoa to stretch the lead to 14.
The Aztecs attempted to get back in the game with a 15-play, 72-yard drive that wiped 8:02 off the clock. But Brookshire slipped on the slick surface for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to turn the ball over to the Cougars with 2:51 left.
Wilson threw two first-half touchdown passes as BYU held a 17-14 halftime lead.
Wilson tossed a 5-yard scoring pass to Milne to cap the Cougars' first possession. San Diego State forged ahead with 14 straight first-quarter points on Williams' 25-yard touchdown run and Brookshire's 15-yard pass to Kothe.
BYU knotted the score at 14 on Wilson's 2-yard touchdown pass to Rex with 8:34 left in the half. Oldroyd booted a 50-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cougars the three-point edge.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.