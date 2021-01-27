Mitch Ballock scored a season-high 29 points and hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 41 seconds left to help No. 17 Creighton rally from a 16-point, second-half deficit and stun Seton Hall 85-81 on Wednesday in Newark, N.J.
Ballock made seven of Creighton's 17 3-pointers, none bigger than his last that broke an 81-81 tie.
Marcus Zegarowki had 18 points for the Bluejays (12-4, 8-3 Big East), who missed 11 of their first 12 shots of the second half, including their first 10 3-point tries. Creighton trailed 68-52 with less than 11 minutes to play.
However, Ballock and Zegarowski keyed the comeback for Creighton, which closed the game on a 17-4 run. Zegarowski's 3 with 1:07 left in regulation gave the visitors an 81-79 lead, capping a 10-run spurt.
Bryce Aiken scored a season-high 21 points off the bench and Myles Cale posted 18 of his 20 in the first half for Seton Hall (9-7, 6-4).
The Pirates shot 65.5 percent to lead 54-44 at halftime, but they went 10-for-30 from the field in the second half. Seton Hall, playing its first game since Jan. 19, was much more competitive than it was in an 89-53 loss at Creighton on Jan. 6. However, this defeat will probably sting more.
Each team couldn't ask for a better shooting performance in the first half. Creighton hit eight of its first nine 3-point attempts and led by as many as eight near the midway mark of the half. The Bluejays went 10-for-15 from beyond the arc in the first half, but Seton Hall made 19 of its 29 overall field-goal attempts over the first 20 minutes, including 7 of 12 from 3-point range.
An Aiken 3-pointer capped an eight-point run that gave the Pirates a 31-28 lead. Three consecutive treys from Cale sent the hosts to their largest lead of the half 54-41 before Zegarowski knocked down a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it a 10-point game at the break.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.