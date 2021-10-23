Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Christian Turner (0) runs in for a touchdown against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) smiles during a postgame interview beating a win against the Army Black Knights at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) speaks with Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken after a win at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights offensive lineman Jordyn Law (77) celebrates with Army Black Knights running back Brandon Walters (11) after his touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Christian Beal-Smith (1) runs with the ball against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights running back Brandon Walters (11) celebrates after his touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights kicker Cole Talley (94) hits an extra point against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver A.T. Perry (9) celebrates his touchdown catch in the end zone against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Justice Ellison (14) runs with the ball against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Chase Jones (21) deflects a pass intended for Army Black Knights running back Tyrell Robinson (21) during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson during the first against the Army Black Knights half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) celebrates his touchdown pass with quarterback Mitch Griffis (12) during the first half against the Army Black Knights at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Tyhier Tyler (2) runs with the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson (5) gets hit by Army Black Knights cornerback Jabari Moore (4) during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) runs with the ball while Army Black Knights defensive back Cedrick Cunningham Jr. (22) chases during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Tyhier Tyler (2) runs with the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Christian Anderson (4) drops back to pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Tyhier Tyler (2) runs with the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights running back Jakobi Buchanan (33) celebrates his rushing touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson (5) gets hit by Army Black Knights cornerback Jabari Moore (4) during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Tyhier Tyler (2) runs with the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Hartman threw for five touchdowns and No. 16 Wake Forest finally got some separation to top host Army 70-56 by scoring the third-most points in program history Saturday afternoon at West Point, N.Y.
Hartman also ran for a touchdown while he compiled 458 yards in the air on 23-of-29 passing as Wake Forest rolled up 638 yards of offense.
The teams traded touchdowns into the third quarter before the Demon Deacons (7-0) benefited from Traveon Reed's 83-yard interception return for a touchdown and a 42-28 lead.
That was the first time that Wake Forest, which never trailed, led by more than seven points.
Wake Forest's lead was 56-49 with eight minutes left after Army's Jabari Laws connected with Tyrell Robinson for a 25-yard touchdown play.
Wake Forest responded with Hartman's 8-yard touchdown run with 6:57 remaining for a 63-49 lead. The Demon Deacons added Justice Ellison's 46-yard scoring run with 1:48 to go before Army's final touchdown on Laws' 39-yard pass to Isaiah Alston.
Three of Hartman's touchdown passes went to Jaquarii Roberson, with those covering 41, 75 and 2 yards.
Christian Beal-Smith added 71 rushing yards and a touchdown for Wake Forest.
Army (4-3) lost its third straight game despite racking up 595 yards of total offense. Laws was 9-for-11 in the air for 140 yards and three touchdowns.
Tyhier Tyler of Army ran for 104 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown, while Robinson gained 98 yards on 11 carries and Anthony Adkins had 93 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts. Jakobi Buchanan scored on two runs for the Cadets.
Wake Forest, which was coming off an open date since winning in overtime Oct. 9 at Syracuse, surrendered 416 rushing yards to Army's triple-option attack.
Wake Forest didn't commit a turnover, while both of Army's giveaways came in the second half after reaching Wake Forest territory.
The Demon Deacons have won in their last four visits to West Point. This marked the first meeting since Army won a 2016 road matchup.
