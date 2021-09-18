Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns and No. 16 Coastal Carolina held off host Buffalo for a 28-25 victory Saturday afternoon in Buffalo, N.Y.
The Chanticleers (3-0), playing in their first road game of the season, broke a halftime tie on the way to picking up their eighth straight victory in a regular-season non-conference matchup.
McCall finished 13-for-19 passing for 232 yards with an interception. Teammate Shermari Jones ran for 149 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown.
Buffalo quarterback Kyle Vantrease threw for 146 yards, completing 13 of 20 passes.
McCall threw 6 yards to Isaiah Likely for the go-ahead points on the first possession of the second half.
Then Jones ran in from 1 yard out on the first play of the fourth quarter as Coastal Carolina stretched its lead to 28-17. The Chanticleers needed only 25 yards on that scoring drive because of Alex Spillum's 50-yard punt return.
But Buffalo (1-2), which was aiming for an upset after last week's loss at Nebraska, made it tight when Kevin Marks Jr. ran 7 yards for a touchdown and then the Bulls added a two-point conversion on Vantrease's pass with 2:41 remaining.
The Bulls never got the ball back.
Coastal Carolina ended up with a 460-406 edge in total yards.
The Chanticleers scored first on McCall's 16-yard strike to Aaron Bedgood.
Buffalo notched the next two touchdowns for a 14-7 lead before Coastal Carolina knotted the score before halftime, aided by McCall's 17-yard scoring pass play to Jaivon Heiligh.
Buffalo scored on Dylan McDuffie's 2-yard run and Matt Myers' 13-yard run. Both of those first-half scoring drives covered more than 80 yards.
Both teams missed field goals before halftime.
It was the first-ever meeting between the teams. It marked the first victory in program history for Coastal Carolina against a member of the Mid-American Conference and against a team from the state of New York.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.