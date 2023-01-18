Jaylin Williams collected 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks to lift No. 16 Auburn to a 67-49 victory over host LSU on Wednesday in Baton Rouge, La.
Wendell Green Jr. scored 14 points and Allen Flanigan recorded eight points and seven rebounds for Auburn (15-3, 5-1 Southeastern Conference), which has won four in a row. Auburn also posted its first win in Baton Rouge since the 2016-17 season.
Walk-on Lior Berman and K.D. Johnson each contributed eight points off the bench for Auburn.
Auburn shot 44.1 percent from the floor (26 of 59) and 33.3 percent from 3-point range (8 of 24).
KJ Williams collected 16 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks and Trae Hannibal added 16 off the bench for LSU (12-6, 1-5), which has lost five straight games.
LSU struggled to find its range, shooting 29.3 percent from the floor (17 of 58) and 20.0 percent from 3-point range (4 of 20).
Wednesday's game marked LSU's second of four straight games against ranked opponents. The club also hosts No. 9 Tennessee on Saturday and visits No. 25 Arkansas on Tuesday.
LSU whittled a 15-point deficit down to two early in the second half after KJ Williams sank a jumper in the lane. Flanigan and LSU's Justice Williams each traded a 3-pointer before Auburn went on a 24-7 run to take a 61-42 lead, highlighted by K.D. Johnson and Green each converting from beyond the arc and Berman converting a three-point play.
The game was never in doubt the rest of the way.
KJ Williams drained a 3-pointer to bring LSU within three points at 16-13 before Auburn scored the game's next 12 points. Flanigan and Johnson each converted from beyond the arc during that sequence.
Jaylin Williams added a dunk to push Auburn's lead to 32-19 before Hannibal's layup closed the scoring in the first half.
