No. 15 West Virginia is replacing Tennessee in the Jimmy V Classic and will face No. 1 Gonzaga next Wednesday in Indianapolis.
The 12th-ranked Volunteers were forced to withdraw from the event due to COVID-19 protocols. Head coach Rick Barnes was among those who tested positive within the Tennessee program.
The other game scheduled in the event at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday night will be No. 2 Baylor against No. 8 Illinois. There will be no spectators in attendance.
West Virginia has participated in the Jimmy V Classic three previous times.
This will be the fifth meeting between the Mountaineers and the Bulldogs, with Gonzaga winning all four previous contests.
--Field Level Media
