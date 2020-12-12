Amon-Ra St. Brown caught an 8-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left to lift No. 15 USC to a 43-38 win against UCLA in a Pac-12 game on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Nicholas Barr-Mira made a 43-yard field goal with 52 seconds left to give UCLA a two-point lead.
USC quarterback Kedon Slovis, a preseason all-conference first-team pick, completed 30 of 47 passes for 344 yards and five touchdowns. Tyler Vaughns caught eight passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. Drake London and St. Brown caught two touchdowns each.
Vavae Malepeai rushed for 110 yards on 19 carries and scored a touchdown for USC, which secured a berth in the Pac-12 championship game earlier Saturday when Colorado lost to Utah.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 30 of 36 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns. Greg Dulcich caught eight passes for 167 yards and a touchdown.
London had given the Trojans a 36-35 lead when he caught his second touchdown pass of the game with 8:09 left, but USC could not convert the two-point try, allowing UCLA to move ahead on Barr-Mira's field goal.
The Bruins (3-3) took a 35-23 lead when Thompson-Robinson threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game, a 69-yarder to Dulcich, with 1:16 left in the third.
Malepeai answered with a 10-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 35-30 with 11:40 remaining, and Talanoa Hufanga intercepted his fourth pass of the season on the next UCLA possession to set up London's second touchdown.
UCLA took advantage of a slow start by the Trojans to score the first 14 points of the game and eventually take a 21-10 lead into the half.
Brittain Brown scored on a 15-yard run on the opening drive of the second half to extend the lead to 28-10, but Slovis came back with touchdown passes to Vaughns and St. Brown to cut the lead to 28-23 with four minutes left in the third quarter.
