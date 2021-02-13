Joe Wieskamp scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds as No. 15 Iowa pounded Michigan State 88-58 on Saturday in Big Ten Conference action in East Lansing, Mich.
Jack Nunge posted 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and Connor McCaffery added 16 points for the Hawkeyes (15-6, 9-5 Big Ten). Starting guard CJ Fredrick was a late scratch due to a leg injury.
Iowa won the first meeting at home this season, 84-78, on Feb. 2 as Luka Garza racked up 27 points and 12 rebounds. The rematch quickly turned into a romp even though Garza contributed a season-low eight points on 3-of-11 shooting. He scored at least 16 in each of his first 20 games.
Gabe Brown's 15 points led Michigan State (10-8, 4-8), which had won its previous two games. Aaron Henry tossed in 13 points and Joshua Langford added 11.
Iowa shot 49.2 percent from the field and made 13 of 25 3-point attempts. The Spartans shot 35.5 percent and made just 6 of 21 from long range.
The Hawkeyes took over the lead three minutes into the game and built it to a 46-27 halftime advantage. They made seven 3-pointers in the first eight minutes, including a trio during a 13-0 outburst midway through the half.
Connor McCaffery and Wieskamp got the run going with triples and Patrick McCaffery finished it off with a layup for a 33-13 lead.
A Connor McCaffery layup gave Iowa its biggest lead of the half at 44-23. He combined with Wieskamp for 20 first-half points and half of the team's eight 3-pointers. Henry's eight points led Michigan State at the break.
The Spartans scored the first two baskets of the second half but any hope of a comeback was quickly extinguished.
Iowa scored the next 14 points to make it 60-31. Wieskamp sparked that run with back-to-back treys, sandwiched around a Michigan State turnover. Nunge had five points during that span.
A layup by Nunge with 6:52 left pushed Iowa's lead to 30 points at 73-43.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.