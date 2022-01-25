Justin Moore scored 16 points and Collin Gillespie added 14 as No. 14 Villanova defeated visiting DePaul 67-43 in a Big East game Tuesday night.
Eric Dixon contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (15-5, 8-2 Big East), who defeated the Blue Demons for the 22nd consecutive time. It was Dixon's second double-double this season.
DePaul, which lost its third in a row, played without leading scorer Javon Freeman-Liberty, who was out with a groin injury.
Javan Johnson led DePaul (10-9, 1-8) with 16 points, Jalen Terry scored 10 and Yor Anei had four blocked shots.
DePaul's David Jones shot 0 of 9 in 26 minutes.
The Blue Demons haven't beaten Villanova since Jan. 3, 2008.
Jermaine Samuels dropped in a 3-pointer from the wing for a 17-12 Villanova lead with 10:45 left in the first half.
Johnson responded with a three-point play for DePaul on its next possession.
Villanova went ahead 24-15 after Caleb Daniels' trey with 8:22 remaining.
The Blue Demons closed within 24-20 when Johnson hit a 3-pointer with 6:04 to go.
The Wildcats came back with some suffocating defense and proceeded on an 11-0 run. They led 35-22 at halftime thanks in large part to Moore's 11 points and 8-of-12 shooting from 3-point territory as a group.
Johnson paced DePaul with 11 in the first half.
Moore scored in the low post with 16:02 remaining and Villanova held a 40-28 advantage.
Philmon Gebrewhit drove to the basket and scored his first basket of the game with 14:15 left to close DePaul within 40-30. Courvoisier McCauley soon was credited a basket on goaltending, Terry added a layup and the deficit was six.
Gillespie connected on a 3-pointer on the Wildcats' next possession.
When Gillespie hit another trey, this time with 9:17 remaining, Villanova moved ahead 48-36.
Soon after, Moore knocked down a trey, Jordan Longino added two free throws and the Wildcats led 53-38. After an empty DePaul possession, Dixon threw down a dunk for a 17-point lead.
The Blue Demons went nearly seven minutes without a field goal and Villanova cruised to the win.
