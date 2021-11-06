Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) passes against the Auburn Tigers in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers place kicker Anders Carlson (26) makes a filed goal against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) is tackled by Auburn Tigers wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (11) during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) talks with head coach Jimbo Fisher during a time against the Auburn Tigers in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) is tackled by Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Aaron Hansford (1) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) is tackled by Auburn Tigers safety Ladarius Tennison (13) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) drops back to pass against the Auburn Tigers in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher talks with quarterback Zach Calzada (10) on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) rushes against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) calls for a fair catch then is tackled by Auburn Tigers safety Ladarius Tennison (13) in the second quarter at Kyle Field. The Tigers were called for a penalty on the play. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) calls for a fair catch then is tackled by Auburn Tigers safety Ladarius Tennison (13) in the second quarter at Kyle Field. The Tigers were called for a penalty on the play. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) is tackled by Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) in the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (47) is tacked by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) in the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin argues a call in the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M's defense scored the game's only touchdown and Seth Small kicked four field goals as the No. 14 Aggies shut down No. 13 Auburn 20-3 on Saturday in SEC play at College Station, Texas.
The Aggies (7-2, 4-2 SEC) overwhelmed Auburn from the opening kickoff. The Tigers (6-3, 3-2) finished with just 226 yards and committed a turnover that enabled Texas A&M to take control of a close game early in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers were trailing 9-3 early in the fourth quarter when Auburn quarterback Bo Nix made a huge mistake. While rolling out for a bootleg, he dropped the ball without being touched. Defensive end Micheal Clemons scooped it up on Auburn's 24-yard line and raced untouched into the end zone and Ainias Smith caught Zach Calzada's two-point conversion pass to make it 17-3 with 13:04 remaining.
Small's 37-yard field goal with 3:15 remaining capped the scoring.
Calzada went 15-for-29 passing for 192 yards and no interceptions, as the Aggies were much more successful moving the ball on the ground. Isaiah Spiller rushed for 112 yards on 21 carries and Devon
Achane added 98 yards on 10 carries to lead a rushing attack that amassed 217 yards.
Nix was 20-for-41 passing for 153 yards with an interception. Tank Bigsby rushed for 69 yards on 15 carries, as the Tigers were held to 73 yards on 29 attempts, an average of 2.5 yards per carry.
Texas A&M and Auburn exchanged field goals in the first quarter, with Small connecting from 21 yards before Anders Carlson capped Auburn's ensuing possession by hitting from 32 yards.
The Aggies failed to regain the lead with 3:15 left in the first half when Small missed a 42-yard field goal.
Auburn had a golden opportunity to take a lead to open the third quarter, but Carlson pushed a 33-yard field wide left with 9:16 left in the quarter.
The Aggies took advantage of the mistake to drive down the field and take a 6-3 lead on Small's 29-yard field goal with 3:39 left in the quarter.
Small extended the lead to 9-3 with a 47-yard field goal less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
