Tyler Kolek had 20 points and Kam Jones added 18 as No. 14 Marquette retained a share of the Big East lead with a 73-64 victory over Villanova on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
Marquette took control late with a 14-1 run over a six-minute span, pushing the lead to 71-62 on two free throws by Olivier-Maxence Prosper with 14 seconds left. Villanova went 7 1/2 minutes without a field goal until Caleb Daniels dunk with 10 seconds remaining.
Marquette (18-5, 10-2 Big East) has won four straight and 9 of its last 10. The Golden Eagles remained tied atop the conference with No. 16 Xavier, which edged No. 17 Providence 85-83 in overtime Wednesday.
Daniels and Eric Dixon had 14 points apiece for Villanova (10-12, 4-7), which has dropped four straight against Marquette.
Brendan Hausen hit a 3-pointer with 7:42 left to put the Wildcats up 59-55. After Marquette tied the game, Dixon hit 1 of 2 free throws to put Villanova in front 62-61 with 4:49 remaining.
Kolek answered with two free throws to put Marquette in front for good as Villanova missed five consecutive shots and committed a turnover.
The Wildcats finished with 19 turnovers, which led to 18 Marquette points. The Golden Eagles also had a 21-13 edge in fastbreak points and registered 15 assists on 22 field goals.
Dixon and Hausen hit consecutive 3-pointers to put Villanova in front 59-55 with 7:42 left.
Kolek and David Joplin sandwiched 3-pointers around a Villanova turnover gave the Golden Eagles their first lead of the second half at 48-44 with just over 12 minutes remaining.
Villanova shot 57.9 percent in the first half, making 11 of 19 shots -- including 7 of 13 from beyond the arc -- but led just 35-34 at the break.
Marquette stayed close by scoring eight points off 11 turnovers. Jones hit a 3-pointer near midcourt at the buzzer to pull the Golden Eagles within one.
