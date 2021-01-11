The Big 12 and Big Ten conferences on Monday collectively postponed three games this week due to COVID-19 issues.
The Big 12 postponed Tuesday's game between No. 13 West Virginia at No. 2 Baylor, as well as Wednesday's game between Iowa State and host Kansas State, while Nebraska won't host Illinois in a Big Ten game that night.
In separate statements, the Big 12 and Big 10 said they would work with all of their programs to reschedule the games.
In a statement, West Virginia said the reason for the postponement was "in response to West Virginia being unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds on Monday, as established by the Big 12 Conference."
Baylor (11-0, 5-0 Big 12) is scheduled to next play Saturday at No. 15 Texas Tech (10-3, 3-2 Big 12). The Bears have two conference games to reschedule. Their December home game against Texas was also postponed. The Mountaineers (9-4, 2-3 Big 12) are scheduled to host TCU in conference play on Saturday.
Kansas State was unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds on Monday, as established by the league.
The Wildcats defeated host Iowa State, 74-65, on Dec. 15 in the teams' first of two scheduled meetings this season.
Iowa State's next game is Saturday, when the Cyclones (2-7, 0-5 Big 12) play at No. 6 Kansas (10-2, 4-1 Big 12).
Nebraska (4-8, 0-5 Big Ten) said it has paused full team activities due to positive COVID-19 results among its Tier 1 personnel, which include student-athletes, coaches and any staff member whose job requires close regular contact.
Illinois (9-4, 5-2 Big Ten) is scheduled to play at No. 21 Ohio State (9-3, 3-3 Big Ten) on Saturday.
--Field Level Media
