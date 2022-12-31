Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) handles the ball defended by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Dallan Coleman (3) during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) dribbles past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Lance Terry (0) during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett on the bench during the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Armaan Franklin (4) dribbles the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Jalon Moore (14) shoots over Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) during the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Armaan Franklin (4) shoots the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Miles Kelly (13) tries to shoot over Virginia Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) during the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) controls a loose ball on the floor against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Pastner reacts to the official after a call during the game against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) dribbles past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Javon Franklin (4) during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Pastner reacts to the official after a call during the game against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) drives the lane with the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Javon Franklin (4) scores a basket behind Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) during the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Dallan Coleman (3) shoots over Virginia Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) during the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Dallan Coleman (3) and forward Jalon Moore (14) defend against Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) during the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Javon Franklin (4) dunks over Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) during the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Javon Franklin (4) dunks over Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) during the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Javon Franklin (4) shoots over Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) during the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Miles Kelly (13) shoots over Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) during the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Kyle Sturdivant (1) drives to the4 basket against Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) during the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Javon Franklin (4) fight for a rebound during the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Lance Terry (0) shoots against Virginia Cavaliers forward Tristan How (24) during the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Tristan How (24) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Javon Franklin (4) fight for the ball during the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Miles Kelly (13) loses the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Pastner and Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett shake hands after Virginia defeated Georgia Tech at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) dunks behind Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Jalon Moore (14) during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) dribbles against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Kyle Sturdivant (1) during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Rodney Howard (24) during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Rodney Howard (24) and Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) battle for the ball during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Lance Terry (0) during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Armaan Franklin (4) shoots over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Dallan Coleman (3) during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Rodney Howard (24) and Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) battle for the ball during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) handles the ball defended by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Dallan Coleman (3) during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Kihei Clark led a mid-game flurry on his way to collecting 15 points, eight assists and three steals, leading No. 13 Virginia to a 74-56 Atlantic Coast Conference victory at Georgia Tech on Saturday in Atlanta.
Jayden Gardner added 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting while Armaan Franklin produced 11 points, five steals and four assists as Virginia (10-2, 2-1 ACC) beat Georgia Tech for the 10th straight time.
It was the third conference loss by double-digit margins for Georgia Tech (7-6, 0-3), which committed 23 turnovers and was outscored 30-17 on points off miscues.
The Yellow Jackets entered the game averaging 10.1 turnovers per game, the 11th-highest figure in the nation.
Miles Kelly led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points. Ja'von Franklin contributed 11 points and nine rebounds.
The Yellow Jackets trailed 27-25 late in the first half, but the Cavaliers went on a 25-0 run which bridged intermission. During the spree, the Yellow Jackets had more turnovers (eight) than field goal attempts (seven).
Virginia welcomed junior Reece Beekman back to the starting lineup after he missed the first game of his career with a hamstring injury. Beekman had eight points, four assists and four rebounds.
Virginia shot 47.4 percent overall and made 10 of 22 from beyond the arc (45.5 percent), led by Isaac McKneely's 3-of-5 performance from deep.
In the final two minutes of the first half, Virginia scored nine straight points in a run fueled by Clark.
The senior guard started it with a steal and feed to Franklin for a trey. Then Clark hit a corner 3 and followed with a pass to McKneely for another 3 with two seconds left that gave the Cavaliers a 36-25 edge at the break.
Then at the start of the second half, Virginia scored 16 straight in a run started by Kadin Shedrick (11 points) with a three-point play off a tip-in and finished by the junior with two free throws.
In between, McKneely and Beekman added 3-pointers and Gardner scored six straight during the sprint which put Virginia up 52-25 with 14:41 left.
