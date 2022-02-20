David Singleton and Jaylen Clark each scored career highs with 22 and 25 points, and No. 13-ranked UCLA cruised past Washington 76-50 Saturday in Los Angeles.
The Bruins (19-5, 11-4 Pac-12) went on an 11-2 run late in the first half, then erupted for a 26-3 run through the first 8:19 of the second half to open a 35-point lead. UCLA did not surrender a field goal until the 13:27 mark after intermission.
The lead swelled to as many as 37 points in the second half.
Singleton paced UCLA to 10-of-22 shooting from 3-point range, knocking down a career-best 6-of-8 from beyond the arc.
Clark, who set a career high in the Bruins' last game with 18 points Thursday vs. Washington State, passed that mark on a steal and dunk 7:18 into the second half. He shot a blistering 12-of-16 from the floor and finished the night with just six fewer made field goals than the entire Huskies lineup.
Washington (13-12, 8-7) finished 18-of-52 from the floor, including 3-of-17 from 3-point range. UCLA held Terrell Brown Jr., the Pac-12's leading scorer with an average of 22.2 points per game coming into Saturday's matchup, to 13 points on 5-of-17 shooting from the floor.
Clark started Thursday with Tyger Campbell serving a one-game suspension, and while Campbell returned to the starting lineup on Saturday, Clark remained in the starting lineup.
He filled the void left when UCLA's season-long scoring leader, Johnny Juzang, was a late scratch due to hip soreness. The Bruins were also without Cody Riley for unspecified reasons.
Myles Johnson matched his season-high with 13 rebounds. He added seven points and blocked three shots. Peyton Watson dished five assists, matching the Huskies' team total.
Jamal Bey recorded a double-double for Washington with 12 points and 11 rebounds. PJ Fuller added 10 points off the bench.
