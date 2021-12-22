Josh Carlton scored a game-high 20 points while Kyler Edwards and Marcus Sasser each had four 3-pointers as No. 13 Houston completed its nonconference schedule with an 80-47 win over visiting Texas State Wednesday.
Carlton shot 10 of 13 from the floor while Edwards and Sasser finished with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Jamal Shead recorded a double-double (12 points, 10 assists) for the Cougars (11-2), who were without guards Taze Moore (illness) and Tramon Mark, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery Wednesday.
Texas State (9-3) opened the second half 4-for-4 from the floor, a spurt initiated by a Nighael Ceaser dunk and capped by Shelby Adams' 3-pointer that cut the deficit to 50-31 with 17:16 to play.
But the Cougars landed the knockout blow immediately thereafter, starting with an Edwards 3-pointer that pushed the margin back to 25 points, 56-31, at the 15:41 mark of the half. Houston went on to extend its lead to 67-31 with 10:06 to play.
Adams paced the Bobcats with 10 points while Ceaser added nine as Texas State had its eight-game winning streak snapped.
Houston began its wire-to-wire victory by limiting the Bobcats to an 0-for-5 start with a forced turnover mixed in. Texas State managed to claw to within 12-8 when Isiah Small drilled a 3-pointer with 13:07 left in the first half before Houston seized control with a decisive 17-2 run.
Sasser sank his third 3-pointer of the half as Houston took its first double-digit lead at 18-8. Shead followed with a 3-pointer and the Cougars started to roll. Ramon Walker Jr. added a 3 before Shead capped the run with a 3-pointer that upped the margin to 29-10 at the 7:46 mark.
Edwards' 3-pointer following his own offensive rebound gave Houston a 21-point lead at 34-13. The Cougars extended that advantage to 43-18 on Edwards' third 3 of the half with 1:13 remaining.
