Caleb Daniels scored 20 points, including four free throws in the final 9.6 seconds, and host Villanova defeated No. 9 Providence 76-74 on Tuesday.
Eric Dixon added 15 points, Collin Gillespie contributed 14 and Justin Moore had 13 for the No. 11 Wildcats (22-7, 15-4 Big East), who improved to 12-1 at home.
Jared Bynum led the Friars (24-4, 14-3) with 19 points, 10 assists and six rebounds while Noah Horchler and A.J. Reeves added 15 points apiece. Justin Minaya had 11.
Despite the loss and a season sweep against Villanova, Providence had already clinched the Big East regular-season title for the first time in program history. The Friars will be the top seed in the conference tournament.
Villanova held a 65-60 lead after Moore's 3-pointer with 3:52 to go. Bynum came right back with a trey on Providence's next trip.
Daniels scored and Gillespie added one of two free throws for a 68-63 advantage with 2:27 remaining.
When Minaya converted a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left, the Friars trailed 69-68. After two Dixon free throws, Bynum's layup cut it to 71-70, leading to strategic fouls the rest of the way.
Bynum drove to the basket and hit a difficult layup for a 16-15 Providence lead with 10:20 remaining in the first half.
Deep reserve Jordan Longino dropped in a 15-foot jumper from the wing and the Wildcats regained a 24-23 advantage with 5:21 to go.
Villanova moved out to a 31-24 lead when Gillespie made a turnaround trey with 2:43 left.
The Wildcats led 40-26 at halftime thanks in large part to Gillespie's 10 points. Moore propelled them to a 14-point advantage with a 3-pointer before the buzzer.
Horchler paced the Friars with six points on a pair of 3-pointers.
Providence opened the second half with a 6-0 spurt to close within eight. But Dixon worked his way free in the lane and threw down a dunk for a 42-32 lead.
Horchler knocked down a 3-pointer with 14:19 left and Providence got within 46-38.
Reeves soon hit a trey, Horchler followed with his fifth 3-pointer and the Friars trailed by only four. Bynum hit consecutive baskets to tie the game 48-all with 11:37 left, capping a 10-0 run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.