Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Rodney Howard battles for a loose ball against the Southern California Trojans guard Ethan Anderson (20) in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) against the Southern California Trojans in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Rodney Howard battles for a loose ball against the Southern California Trojans guard Ethan Anderson (20) in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) celebrates a play against the Southern California Trojans in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Ethan Anderson (20) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Isaiah White (5) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Pastner against the Southern California Trojans in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Saba Gigiberia (2) grabs a rebound against Southern California Trojans forward Chevez Goodwin (1) in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) against the Southern California Trojans in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chevez Goodwin (1) dunks the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Boogie Ellis (0) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chevez Goodwin (1) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chevez Goodwin (1) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chevez Goodwin (1) celebrates a dunk against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Isaiah White (5) drives tot he basket against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Dallan Coleman (10) in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Boogie Ellis (0) shoots the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Rodney Howard battles for a loose ball against the Southern California Trojans guard Ethan Anderson (20) in the first half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A big early run helped No. 10 Southern California remain one of seven undefeated Division I teams and the Trojans ran past Georgia Tech 67-53 on Saturday in the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix.
Boogie Ellis led the Trojans (12-0) in scoring with 16 points and collected seven rebounds. Drew Peterson added 14 points, Chevez Goodwin tallied 13 and Isaiah Mobley and Ethan Anderson each had 11.
The Yellow Jackets' leading scorer was Michael Devoe with 25 points, he was just 9 of 22 shooting (40.9 percent), followed by Jordan Usher with 11 points on 5 of 14 shooting. Georgia Tech drops to 5-5.
An early 14-8 Georgia Tech lead was quickly erased by the hot shooting Trojans, who made four 3-pointers as part of a 25-4 run and shot 9 of 19 (47.4 percent) for the game from deep. Peterson (four) and Ethan Anderson (three) spearheaded the effort with seven combined 3-pointers.
While USC was lighting it up from the floor, Georgia Tech struggled to find any consistency on offense.
USC's lead got as high as 16 midway through the second half at 53-37, but Georgia Tech made its biggest run of the game to put the contest in some doubt. A 10-0 spurt brought the deficit to within six points with 6:13 to go, the closest the Yellow Jackets had been since the first half.
But USC came up with a big answer just in time to restore order. Peterson knocked down a 3-pointer to extend the lead to nine and Georgia Tech never got that close again.
Assists were a major advantage for the Trojans throughout the game, as their defense held Georgia Tech to five assists. USC had 13 assists and six different players recorded at least one. Peterson led all players with four, and was also tied with teammate Chavez Goodwin and Georgia Tech's Khalid Moore for the game-high in rebounds with eight.
USC held a 42-34 advantage in rebounding, but had nearly twice as many turnovers at a 13-7 margin.
