Gabe Brown led all scorers with 20 points to lead No. 10 Michigan State to a 73-67 win at Northwestern on Sunday in a Big Ten contest.
Marcus Bingham had 13 points and nine rebounds, while Joey Hauser had 10 points and nine rebounds for Michigan State (12-2, 3-0 Big Ten), which has won seven straight.
Pete Nance scored 13 points, and Boo Buie and Chase Audige each added 12 points for Northwestern (8-3, 1-1).
With the game tied at 57-57, Michigan State went on an 8-0 run to take a 65-57 lead with 4:23 left after back-to-back 3-point plays by A.J. Hoggard and Bingham.
Northwestern responded with six straight points to make it 65-63 Michigan State with two minutes remaining, but Michigan State went ahead by five with 49 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Brown.
The Wildcats clawed back within two points at 69-67 with 29.1 seconds left on Buie's layup, but Brown hit two free throws with 21.1 seconds remaining to give Michigan State a 71-67 lead.
After Buie missed a 3-pointer, Joey Hauser added two free throws with 13.8 seconds to go for the final score.
After trailing by seven at halftime, Michigan State started strong in the second half, opening with a 10-2 run to take a 36-35 lead with 17:05 remaining in the game.
Michigan State then took a 51-44 lead with 10:18 remaining after back-to-back 3-pointers by Brown.
The Spartans went ahead 56-48 with 8:22 left, but Northwestern responded with six straight points to cut it to 56-54 Michigan State with 6:56 to go.
Northwestern led by as many as 13 points at 31-18 before Michigan State closed the first half with an 8-2 run to cut the Wildcats' lead to 33-26 at halftime.
