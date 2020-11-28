No. 10 Miami's Dec. 5 game at Wake Forest has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns in the Demon Deacons' program.
The Atlantic Coast Conference made the announcement Saturday, but no makeup date was announced.
"The postponement follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Wake Forest football team," read a statement from the ACC. "The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report."
It is the second straight schedule change for both teams.
Wake Forest's Nov. 21 game at Duke was canceled as a result of coronavirus issues for the Demon Deacons (4-3, 3-3 ACC).
The Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1 ACC) were set to face Georgia Tech on Saturday, but that game was postponed to Dec. 19 due to positive tests at Miami.
--Field Level Media
