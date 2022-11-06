Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch (14) tackles LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) gets his pass pff before being hit by LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch (14) tackles LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch (14) tackles LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looks on against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) sacks LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Josh Williams (27) runs against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24) reacts after intercepting Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the enedzone during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles out the pocket against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24) reacts after intercepting Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the enedzone during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) catches a pass against LSU Tigers safety Major Burns (28) but is out of bounds during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban walks the field during warm ups before the game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; General view of Alabama Crimson Tide equipment bag during warm ups before the game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban walks the field during warm ups before the game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to ESPN Radio during warm ups before the game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban walks the field during warm ups before the game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch (14) tackles LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) gets his pass pff before being hit by LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch (14) tackles LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch (14) tackles LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looks on against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) sacks LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Josh Williams (27) runs against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24) reacts after intercepting Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the enedzone during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles out the pocket against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24) reacts after intercepting Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the enedzone during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) catches a pass against LSU Tigers safety Major Burns (28) but is out of bounds during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; The Alabama Crimson Tide band looks on against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban walks the field during warm ups before the game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; General view of Alabama Crimson Tide equipment bag during warm ups before the game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban walks the field during warm ups before the game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to ESPN Radio during warm ups before the game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban walks the field during warm ups before the game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew
Nick Saban leads Alabama onto the field at Tiger Stadium to face LSU on Nov. 5, 2022.
Jayden Daniels threw two touchdown passes, ran for a touchdown and passed for a winning two-point conversion as No. 10 LSU beat No. 6 Alabama 32-31 in overtime in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday night in Baton Rouge, La.
Daniels passed for 182 yards, rushed for 95 and connected with Mason Taylor for the winning conversion as the Tigers (7-2, 5-1 SEC) took the lead in the SEC West.
Bryce Young passed for 328 yards and a touchdown to lead the Tide (7-2, 4-2), who lost for the second time in three games.
Alabama got the ball first in overtime and Roydell Williams ran 1 yard for a touchdown and a 31-24 lead.
But on the Tigers' first play, Daniels ran 25 yards for a touchdown and coach Brian Kelly decided to go for the win and Taylor barely crossed the goal line after catching Daniels' pass.
Alabama's Will Reichard kicked a 46-yard field goal with 21 seconds left in the fourth quarter to force overtime after the lead changed hands six times in the second half.
Daniels had thrown a 7-yard touchdown pass to Taylor to give LSU a 24-21 lead with 1:47 left.
On the first possession of the third quarter, Alabama converted two fourth-and-1s on its way to Reichard's 38-yard field goal that gave it the lead for the first time, 9-7.
LSU responded on the ensuing possession with a 75-yard drive that ended with Josh Williams' 2-yard run for a 14-9 lead with 3:30 left in the third quarter.
The Tide drove 76 yards and Roydell Williams' 2-yard touchdown run gave them a 15-14 lead with 12:37 remaining.
The Tigers drove to Damian Ramos' 32-yard field goal that gave them a 17-15 lead with 6:52 remaining.
Young's 41-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Corey Brooks on third-and-10 put Alabama back on top, 21-17 with 4:44 left.
LSU took a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter when Daniels threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to John Emery Jr.
Reichard kicked a 29-yard field goal and added a 36-yard field goal as time expired in the first to pull Alabama within 7-6 at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.