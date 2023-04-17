Bryce Young discontinued his remaining team visits ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft in the strongest sign yet the Carolina Panthers plan to select the Alabama quarterback No. 1 overall.
NFL Network first reported Young canceled the rest of his pre-draft stops, although he met with several teams at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.
Betting markets reacted immediately to the report, shifting Young to -1000 to be the No. 1 pick in the April 27 draft. Two weeks ago, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was favored to be picked first.
Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner and Stroud are reportedly the top candidates under consideration for the Panthers, who acquired the No. 1 overall pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears in March.
Panthers coach Frank Reich met with Young before Alabama's pro day last month.
Young, 21, also met with the Houston Texans, who have the No. 2 pick, on a "top 30" visit.
Panthers owner David Tepper was present at Young's pro day workout one day after Carolina sent a posse of personnel to Stroud's workout in Columbus, Ohio.
Young completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 8,356 yards with 80 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions in three seasons with the Crimson Tide.
Carolina parted with quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, who competed for the starting job last summer. Mayfield was released in October.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Clear skies. Low 44F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Sunny skies. High 78F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.