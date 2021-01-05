No. 1 Gonzaga had five games canceled by COVID-19 issues within its program earlier this season, but the Bulldogs avoided losing another contest this week with some quick rescheduling.

The Bulldogs, who are 10-0, were scheduled to host Santa Clara on Thursday. But the Broncos had to pull out of the game because of COVID-19-related protocol.

So the West Coast Conference postponed that game and instead matched up BYU as visitors to Spokane, Wash., on Thursday.

BYU had originally been scheduled to face Pacific, but that game was also postponed because of COVID-19-related protocols, this time within the Tigers program.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.