No. 1 Gonzaga had five games canceled by COVID-19 issues within its program earlier this season, but the Bulldogs avoided losing another contest this week with some quick rescheduling.
The Bulldogs, who are 10-0, were scheduled to host Santa Clara on Thursday. But the Broncos had to pull out of the game because of COVID-19-related protocol.
So the West Coast Conference postponed that game and instead matched up BYU as visitors to Spokane, Wash., on Thursday.
BYU had originally been scheduled to face Pacific, but that game was also postponed because of COVID-19-related protocols, this time within the Tigers program.
