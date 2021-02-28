Corey Kispert made six 3-pointers and scored 24 points and top-ranked Gonzaga set a program record with its 51st consecutive home win with Saturday night's 86-69 triumph over Loyola Marymount in West Coast Conference play at Spokane, Wash.
Drew Timme added 16 points and seven rebounds as the Bulldogs (24-0, 15-0 WCC) stretched their national-best winning streak to 29 games. The Bulldogs are the nation's lone unbeaten squad after No. 2 Baylor lost to Kansas earlier Saturday night.
Joel Ayayi scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, Jalen Suggs added 12 points and seven assists, and Anton Watson had 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting for Gonzaga.
The Bulldogs have defeated the Lions 24 straight times and 31 in a row at home. Loyola Marymount's most recent win in Spokane was a 91-79 decision on Feb. 7, 1991.
Eli Scott recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Lions (12-8, 7-5). Mattias Markusson had 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting and collected 10 rebounds for Loyola Marymount, which lost for just the second time in the past seven games.
The Bulldogs shot 58.3 percent from the field, including 9 of 17 from 3-point range while posting their 21st straight double-digit victory. The Zags had a 19-0 edge in fast-break points.
The Lions shot 49.1 percent from the field and were 6 of 15 from behind the arc. Loyola Marymount held a 32-21 rebounding edge but committed 19 turnovers to Gonzaga's 11.
The Bulldogs led 40-30 at halftime despite never leading during the first 12 minutes of the game.
Loyola Marymount led 20-15 before the Bulldogs scored the next six points, including a basket by Ayayi to put Gonzaga ahead for the first time with 7:49 remaining in the half.
That run became part of a 25-8 burst that saw the Bulldogs take a 12-point lead on Kispert's 3-pointer with 41 seconds left.
Early in the second half, Gonzaga rattled off 10 straight points with Suggs capping it with a three-point play to make it 58-40 with 13:04 left in the contest.
A short time later, Aaron Cook and Kispert hit 3-pointers and Gonzaga moved the lead over 20 for the first time at 67-46 with 9:20 remaining.
Kispert and Andrew Nembhard made back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead to 82-59 with 3:21 left. The advantage topped out at 24 points.
--Field Level Media
