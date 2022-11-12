Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks onto the field during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates with running back Kendall Milton (2) after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs the ball against Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Collin Duncan (19) during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws a pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs that would result in a touchdown during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Bush
Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks onto the field during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Bush
Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Bush
Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Bush
Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates with running back Kendall Milton (2) after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Bush
Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs the ball against Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Collin Duncan (19) during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Bush
Nov 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws a pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs that would result in a touchdown during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Top-ranked Georgia clinched the SEC East Division title with a 45-19 victory over host Mississippi State on Saturday in Starkville, Miss.
Stetson Bennett threw for 289 yards on 25-for-37 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions and added a rushing touchdown for Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC). It's Georgia's fifth SEC East Division crown in six seasons.
Ladd McConkey had five catches for 71 yards and a score, as well as a 70-yard touchdown run, while Brock Bowers had five receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown. Darnell Washington had five catches for 60 yards and a score.
In the SEC title game, Georgia will face No. 7 LSU (8-2, 6-1), which clinched the West Division title earlier in the day, in Atlanta on Dec. 3.
Will Rogers went 29-for-51 passing for 261 yards and a touchdown, while Rufus Harvey had six receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown for Mississippi State (6-3, 3-4).
With Georgia leading 17-12 entering the second half, McConkey took a pitch and raced 70 yards for a 24-12 lead on the second play of the third quarter.
Bennett's 17-yard touchdown pass to McConkey pushed the lead to 31-12 with 9:19 left in the third, before Rogers' 6-yard scoring strike to Harvey trimmed the lead to 31-19 with 5:17 left in the period.
Bennett's 2-yard scoring toss to Washington extended the lead to 38-19 with 14:55 left in the game, and Kendall Milton's 34-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 2:04 left.
Bennett's 2-yard touchdown pass to Bowers capped a nine-play, 73-yard drive that gave Georgia a 7-0 lead with 9:50 left in the first quarter.
Georgia pushed its lead to 10-0 on Jack Podlesny's 28-yard field goal with 11:57 left in the first half.
Massimo Biscardi's 25-yard field goal made it 10-3 with 5:01 to go in the second quarter, but Bennett's 4-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 17-3 with 2:29 left in the half.
After Biscardi's 36-yard field goal made it 17-6 with 51 seconds left in the second quarter, Georgia was forced to punt with 19 seconds left in the half. Zavion Thomas fielded the punt on a bounce and raced down the sideline for a 63-yard touchdown to make it 17-12 with three seconds left in the half after a failed two-point conversion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.