James Cook scored three touchdowns to lead top-ranked Georgia to a 41-17 victory over host Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville as the Bulldogs went undefeated in Southeastern Conference play for the first time since 1982.
Cook scored on runs of 39 and 5 yards and caught a 23-yard touchdown pass to finish with 104 rushing yards on 10 carries and three receptions for 43 yards for Georgia (10-0, 8-0 SEC), which amassed 487 yards of total offense.
The Bulldogs' defense dominated Tennessee (5-5, 3-4), posting six sacks, forcing two turnovers, and holding the Volunteers to seven points in the final 46:38.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett went 17-for-29 passing for 213 yards and a touchdown, in addition to running for 40 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. He spread the ball around, completing passes to nine different receivers, led by Adonai Mitchell's five catches for 65 yards.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker went 24-for-37 passing for 244 yards and a touchdown, with an interception, before being replaced by Joe Milton with 7:03 remaining.
Cedric Tillman had 10 catches for 200 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown catch, with Velus Jones adding eight catches, including a 9-yard touchdown, for 44 yards. Jabari Small rushed for 49 yards on 12 carries.
Trailing 24-10 at halftime, Tennessee drove to Georgia's 17-yard line before turning the ball over on downs. The Bulldogs responded by marching 74 yards in 13 plays to take a 27-10 lead on Jack Podlesny's 26-yard field goal with 4:41 left in the third quarter.
After Tennessee turned the ball over on downs on its next possession, Georgia put the game away when Cook's 5-yard run capped a seven-play, 60-yard drive to give the Bulldogs a 34-10 lead with 13:14 remaining.
Kenny McIntosh's 5-yard run pushed Georgia's lead to 41-10 with 7:03 left.
After both teams scored a touchdown followed by a punt on their first two possessions, Tennessee capped the first-quarter scoring when Chase McGrath's 24-yard field goal capped a 13-play, 76-yard drive with 1:39 remaining.
Georgia tied the game at 10 when Podlesny's 40-yard field goal ended a nine-play, 44-yard drive with 9:42 left in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs took a 17-10 lead shortly after Derion Kendrick's interception gave Georgia the ball at Tennessee's 40-yard line. Five plays later, Bennett rushed up the middle 9 yards into the end zone with 7:24 remaining in the half.
Georgia extended its lead to 24-10 at the half when Bennett found Cook running down the sideline for a 23-yard touchdown pass with 37 seconds left.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.