Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs fans in the stands during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end John FitzPatrick (86) makes a catch behind Kentucky Wildcats linebacker DeAndre Square (5) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) breaks a tackle by Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jacquez Jones (10) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats tight end Justin Rigg (83) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebackers Channing Tindall (41) Nakobe Dean (17) and defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) passes against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Kavosiey Smoke (0) runs the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) tries to make a catch against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats tight end Justin Rigg (83) runs after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) reacts with tight end John FitzPatrick (86) after scoring a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart walks the sidelines during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs for a touchdown after a catch past Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Yusuf Corker (29) and linebacker J.J. Weaver (13) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the sidelines against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs for a touchdown after a catch past Kentucky Wildcats linebacker J.J. Weaver (13) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats tight end Brenden Bates (80) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson (47) and defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker (7) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) reacts after sacking Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA;Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) works against Kentucky Wildcats guard Luke Fortner (79) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) sacks Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) tackles Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) reacts with defensive lineman Zion Logue (96) after sacking Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) (not shown) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) is hit by Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) runs for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) runs for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) reacts after running for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) reacts with offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (54) after running for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) passes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during other first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; The helmet of Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Jeremy Flax (77) shown during warm up prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The Georgia Bulldogs showed why they are the top-ranked team in the country, easily handling the visiting, No. 11-ranked Kentucky Wildcats 30-13 on Saturday in Athens.
With the win, the Bulldogs (7-0, 5-0 SEC) remained in the driver's seat to earn the top spot in the SEC East, while Kentucky (6-1, 4-1) lost for the first time this season.
The Bulldogs entered Saturday's contest leading the nation in total defense and scoring defense, allowing just 5.5 points allowed per contest. And Georgia's stout defense did not disappoint, holding a Kentucky offense averaging 411.8 total yards per game to just 249 yards on offense.
Georgia has now won the last 12 meetings over Kentucky.
The Bulldogs finished with 166 rushing yards, led by James Cook's 51 rushing yards on six carries. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett completed 14 of 20 passes for 250 yards and three scores.
Brock Bowers topped Georgia with five catches for 101 receiving yards and two scores.
For Kentucky, quarterback Will Levis completed 32 of 42 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Chris Rodriguez Jr. entered Saturday's contest leading the SEC in rushing but finished with just seven yards on the ground. Wan'Dale Robinson topped Kentucky with 12 receptions for 44 receiving yards and a score.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Bulldogs got on the scoreboard first on the first play of the second quarter when Bennett hit Cook over the middle on a 19-yard catch and run for the first score of the game and a 7-0 advantage.
Georgia upped its lead to 14-0 on a five-play, 80-yard drive capped by a Zamir White 24-yard run with 10:35 left in the second quarter.
Kentucky responded with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Levis finding tight end Justin Rigg out in the flat on a play-action pass for a 1-yard score, cutting Georgia's advantage to 14-7 with just under four minutes left in the first half.
It was the first time Georgia's defense allowed a touchdown in the first half this season.
The Bulldogs pushed their lead back to 14 points on the opening drive of the second half, with Bennett connecting with Bowers for a 27-yard score.
The Bulldogs added a Jack Podlesny 26-yard field goal and a Bowers 20-yard touchdown, while Kentucky's Robinson scored a 1-yard touchdown in the game's final seconds for the final tally.
