Stetson Bennett threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns to lead top-ranked Georgia to its second straight shutout of visiting Vanderbilt with a 55-0 victory in a Southeastern Conference game on Saturday in Athens, Ga.
Bennett went 24-for-30 passing and completed at least one pass to eight Bulldogs before being replaced by Carson Beck with 38 seconds left in the third quarter and Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC) leading 34-0.
Darnell Washington caught four passes for 78 yards while Dillon Bell finished with five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown, and Ladd McConkey added 49 yards on four receptions.
Kenny McIntosh had nine carries for 43 yards and a touchdown in addition to two receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown. Daijun Edwards rushed for a game-high 49 yards and a score on 10 carries.
AJ Swann went 12-for-23 passing for 105 yards, with Will Sheppard finishing with three receptions for 45 yards. Ray Davis was held to just 29 yards on 12 carries.
Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3) mustered just 45 yards in the second half and was outgained 579-150.
Georgia defeated Vanderbilt 62-0 in Nashville last year and 30-6 in 2019. The teams didn't play in 2020 due to coronavirus, meaning the Commodores haven't scored a touchdown against Georgia in four years.
After Bennett found McIntosh out of the backfield for an 11-yard touchdown pass with 10:01 left in the first quarter, the Bulldogs doubled their lead two possessions later.
McIntosh's 7-yard burst up the middle capped a four-play, 42-yard drive that extended the Bulldogs' lead to 14-0 with 1:40 left in the first quarter.
Edwards' 1-yard touchdown run up the middle capped an 11-play, 81-yard drive that pushed Georgia's lead to 21-0 with 9:00 left in the first half.
After Vanderbilt fumbled the ball away on Georgia's 15-yard line, the Bulldogs turned the miscue into points when Bennett threw a 10-yard scoring strike to Dominick Blaylock for a 28-0 lead with 1:06 left in the half.
Jack Podlesny kicked field goals of 28 and 35 yards in the third quarter to make it 34-0.
Beck, who finished 8-for-11 passing for 98 yards, threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Bell and Arik Gilbert before Cash Jones' 36-yard touchdown run capped the 55-0 rout with 1:31 left.
