Nov 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) returns a punt against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Taisun Phommachanh (17) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive backs Christopher Smith (29) and Tykee Smith (23) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamie Felix (23) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2) and defensive back Christopher Smith (29) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Daijun Edwards (30) is grabbed from behind by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Zeek Biggers (88) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) is called for a facemark penalty as he runs against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Zamari Walton (7) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver E.J. Jenkins (0) tries to make a catch against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Dontae Smith (4) is lifted in the air as he is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Robert Beal Jr. (33) and defensive linemen Jalen Carter (88) and Mykel Williams (13) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) runs against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back LaMiles Brooks (20) after a catch during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs with the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Zach Gibson (15) passes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Taisun Phommachanh (17) reacts as he scores a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; ESPN sideline reporter Kris Budden on the field prior to the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart (right) talks to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets interim head coach Brent Key prior to the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart (right) talks to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets interim head coach Brent Key prior to the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) on the field prior to the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) on the field prior to the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) on the field prior to the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
No. 1 Georgia started slowly before pulling away from visiting Georgia Tech for a 37-14 victory on Saturday at Athens, giving the Bulldogs consecutive undefeated regular seasons for the first time in school history.
Stetson Bennett went just 10-of-18 passing for 140 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (12-0), who will face No. 5 LSU in the SEC title game on Dec. 3.
Georgia Tech (5-7) missed becoming bowl eligible for the fourth straight season after falling to its in-state rival for the fifth straight year and for the 18th time in the past 21 meetings.
The Bulldogs trailed 7-0 after the Yellow Jackets' first drive before scoring the game's next 37 points.
Kenny McIntosh rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and caught two passes for 96 yards for Georgia, while Brock Bowers had five catches, including a 1-yard touchdown, for 20 yards.
Georgia Tech's Zach Gibson went 19-of-35 passing for 191 yards, with Nate McCollum catching six passes for 65 yards. Dontae Smith rushed for 34 yards on 10 carries, in addition to throwing a 24-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Carter.
Leading 10-7 at halftime, Georgia extended its lead to 20-7 when Jack Podlesny's 50-yard field goal was followed by Bennett's 1-yard touchdown pass to Bowers with 5:51 left in the third quarter.
Jamie Felix fumbled on Georgia Tech's next play from scrimmage, with Georgia's Robert Beal Jr. recovering on the Yellow Jackets' 20-yard line. Podlesny's 36-yard field goal extended the lead to 23-7 with 4:11 left in the quarter.
McIntosh followed an 83-yard reception with a 2-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 30-7 with 13:45 left in the game.
Kendall Milton's 44-yard touchdown run made it 37-7 with 11:13 to go before Smith capped the scoring with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Carter on a halfback-option pass with 2:55 left.
Georgia Tech, which lost to Georgia 45-0 last year, took a 7-0 lead on backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh's 7-yard touchdown with 10:43 left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs pulled to within 7-3 on Podlesny's 30-yard field goal with 18 seconds left in the first quarter.
Georgia took the lead for good on its next possession when Bennett threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint with 7:59 left in the first half.
