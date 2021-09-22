Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Fans get a high five from Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) after the Crimson Tide defeated Florida 31-29 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) hits Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) just after he released a pass at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) is hit as he throws by Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Head Coach Dan Mullen protests a call with officials at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) dives for a pass intended for Florida wide receiver Rick Wells (12) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The pass fell incomplete. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban summons his team to the sideline during a timeout at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen (4) and Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) celebrate after helping tackle Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) to end the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) leaves the field wiht Alabama wide receiver Thaiu Jones-Bell (14) gets congratulations from fans at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young (47) celebrates a stop against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) helps bring down Florida running back Malik Davis (20) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young (47) and Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) try to tackle Florida running back Nay'Quan Wright (6) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida fans celebrate as the Gators score to make it a two point game late in the 4th quarter against Alabama at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) puts heavy pressure on Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) on the final play of the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) talks with Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban during a timeout at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley (19) gives high fives to fans after the Crimson Tide defeated the Gators 31-29 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (41) puts heavy pressure on Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) on the final play of the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama running back Jase McClellan (21) is brought down by Florida linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (1) and Florida linebacker Jeremiah Moon (7) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding signals to the Alabama defense as they play Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) runs in the open field after making a catch against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) throws under heavy pressure from Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws under pressure from Florida linebacker Amari Burney (2) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders (20) tries to fight off a block by Florida offensive lineman Richard Gouraige (76) as Florida running back Nay'Quan Wright (6) runs to the outside at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Chris Owens (79) gives high fives to fans after the Crimson Tide defeated Florida 31-29 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) throws from the end zone as he leads a 99 yard drive against Alabama at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) attempts to tackle Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) as he runs after making a catch at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) reacts after dropping a pass in the end zone at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama running back Jase McClellan (21) runs through a tackle by Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) celebrates a touchdown against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) makes a move to try and evade a tackle attempt by Florida defensive back Rashad Torrence II (22) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) hits Florida wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (3) as he returns a kick at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) and Alabama defensive back Josh Jobe (28) celebrate with Alabama defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) after he intercepted a pass at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida defensive back Rashad Torrence II (22) makes a move to tackle Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida running back Dameon Pierce (27) dances his way through Alabama tacklers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida defensive back Rashad Torrence II (22) and Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter (6) combine to bring down Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) celebrates a touchdown run with teammates at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida running back Malik Davis (20) tries to move around a tackle by Florida linebacker Andrew Chatfield Jr. (10) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) breaks into the open after making a catch against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) runs around Florida defenders for a touchdown at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Head Coach Dan Mullen protests a call with officials at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws over the Florida pass rush at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida defensive back Jason Marshall Jr. (3) moves in to try and tackle Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) calls a play against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the second half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce (27) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen and quarterback Emory Jones (5) talk during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; A general view of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium during the second half of a game between the Florida Gators and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) throws the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) tackles Florida Gators tight end Keon Zipperer (9) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks with quarterback Bryce Young (9) and teammates against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks with quarterback Bryce Young (9) against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA;Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) runs with the ball as Florida Gators linebacker Amari Burney (2) defends during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) runs past Florida Gators linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (28) and cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) runs with he ball as Florida Gators linebacker Amari Burney (2) defend sduring the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) runs with the ball as Florida Gators cornerback Avery Helm (24) defends during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) drops back against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs with the ball against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (21) runs the ball against Florida Gators linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (1) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) celebrates with offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun (65) after scoring a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Nay'Quan Wright (6) runs the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) is congratulated as he scores a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (21) runs with the ball as Florida Gators safety Tre'Vez Johnson (16) attempted to defend during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA;Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama's John Metchie III, right, runs for yardage against Florida' Tre'Vez Johnson during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (James Gilbert/Getty Images/TNS)
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (1) reacts as he gets called or a flag against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to the referee against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA;Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) points against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looks on against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) runs with the ball as Florida Gators safety Trey Dean III (0) defends during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) celebrates after defeating the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA;Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after defeating the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after defeating the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban (left) and Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen (right) shake hands after the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide mascot Big Al during the second half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; A general view of Steve Spurrier- Florida Field during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; A general view of Steve Spurrier- Florida Field during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (3) catches a pass while defended by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce (27) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) recovers a fumble during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen reacts during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) tackles Florida Gators running back Nay'Quan Wright (6) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrates a tackle against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports