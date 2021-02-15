Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.