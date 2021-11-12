Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a play as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and forward John Collins (20) and guard Kevin Huerter (3) look on in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) makes a pass as Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green (0) defends in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) grabs a loose ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) is fouled driving to the net against Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green (0) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) grabs a loose ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) drives to the net against Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) as guard Delon Wright (0) and forward Cam Reddish (22) look on in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; A detail view of the shoes worn by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) battle for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) drives to the net against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) as center Clint Capela (15) and center Nikola Jokic (15) defend in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) as center Clint Capela (15) and center Nikola Jokic (15) defend in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) attempts a shot as Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) defends in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) attempts a shot as Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) defends in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) knocks the ball away from Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) controls the ball under pressure from Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green (0) and guard Bones Hyland (3) in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) attempts a free throw in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) and forward JaMychal Green (0) guard in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) drives to the net ahead of Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) battle for a rebound as guard Kevin Huerter (3) looks on in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) defends in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) battle for a rebound in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) attempts a shot as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) defends in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) attempts a shot as Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) defends as guard P.J. Dozier (35) runs up court in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) battles for the ball with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and forward Cam Reddish (22) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) knocks the ball away from Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) jump in the air before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) looks to shoot as Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and center Clint Capela (15) defend in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) is fouled driving to the net against Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) gestures as he dribbles the ball up court in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) looks on from the bench during player introductions before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) warms up as a fan holds up a sign before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a play as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and forward John Collins (20) and guard Kevin Huerter (3) look on in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) makes a pass as Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green (0) defends in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) grabs a loose ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) is fouled driving to the net against Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green (0) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) grabs a loose ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) drives to the net against Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) as guard Delon Wright (0) and forward Cam Reddish (22) look on in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; A detail view of the shoes worn by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) battle for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) drives to the net against Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) as center Clint Capela (15) and center Nikola Jokic (15) defend in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) as center Clint Capela (15) and center Nikola Jokic (15) defend in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) attempts a shot as Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) defends in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) attempts a shot as Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) defends in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) knocks the ball away from Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) controls the ball under pressure from Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green (0) and guard Bones Hyland (3) in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) attempts a free throw in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets dancers perform in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets dancers perform in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) and forward JaMychal Green (0) guard in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) drives to the net ahead of Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) battle for a rebound as guard Kevin Huerter (3) looks on in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) defends in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) battle for a rebound in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) attempts a shot as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) defends in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) attempts a shot as Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) defends as guard P.J. Dozier (35) runs up court in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) battles for the ball with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and forward Cam Reddish (22) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) knocks the ball away from Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) jump in the air before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) looks to shoot as Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and center Clint Capela (15) defend in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) is fouled driving to the net against Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) gestures as he dribbles the ball up court in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) passes the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) looks on from the bench during player introductions before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; The National Anthem is sung before the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) warms up as a fan holds up a sign before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing
Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists in his return from a one-game suspension, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Atlanta Hawks 105-96 on Friday night.
Jokic was suspended for Wednesday's win over Indiana after his actions against Miami on Monday night. He notched his 59th career triple-double in this one, tying Larry Bird for eighth all-time.
Aaron Gordon had a season-high 23 points, Jeff Green added 16, Bones Hyland scored a career-high 15 points and P.J. Dozier had 12 for Denver, which has won four straight.
Trae Young had 30 points and nine assists, John Collins scored 26 and pulled down nine rebounds, Clint Capela had 14 points and 13 rebounds and Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 10 for the Hawks, who have lost six straight.
The Nuggets led by three at halftime and opened the third quarter with nine straight points to go up 58-46. However, Young was fouled on a 3-point attempt and hit all three free throws and Collins hit a corner 3-pointer during a 14-4 run that made it 62-60.
Young picked up his fourth foul with five minutes left in the third quarter and Denver went on a 13-2 run to lead 78-65 late in the period, and then took a 79-69 lead into the fourth.
Dozier opened the final period with a 12-footer and Hyland hit a 3-pointer to give the Nuggets an 84-69 lead, their biggest of the night.
Atlanta closed within 88-79 on a dunk by Collins, but Hyland hit consecutive 3-pointers to restore the 15-point lead, 94-79, with 7:03 remaining, and Denver closed it out.
The Hawks scored the next four points and had a chance to get the deficit under 10, but Young missed a running floater and Green hit two free throws.
Denver led 32-21 in the final minute of the first quarter but went cold for more than six minutes. The Hawks took advantage, outscoring the Nuggets on a 17-2 run to lead by four halfway through the second quarter.
Denver recovered and took a 49-46 lead into intermission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.