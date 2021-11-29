Denver Nuggets center and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has been cleared to return against the Miami Heat on Monday night after missing four games.

Jokic missed time with a wrist injury.

Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals over 14 games this season. The Nuggets enter the game on a six-game losing streak.

Jimmy Butler (tailbone), Tyler Herro (illness) and Markieff Morris (neck) are out for the Heat.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.