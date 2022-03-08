Nick Schmaltz had two goals and two assists to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 9-2 road romp over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.
Jakob Chychrun and Nick Ritchie each had two goals and an assist for Arizona (17-35-4, 38 points), which has won three in a row and four of its last five.
The Coyotes have scored 17 goals in their last two games for their two highest single-game goal outbursts this season.
Detroit (24-27-6, 54 points) has lost five of its last six.
Arizona opened the onslaught right away, taking a 1-0 lead just 1:06 into the game on a goal by Travis Boyd, who buried a rebound from in front of the goal.
Detroit tied the game at 1-1 with 13:54 left in the first period on a power-play goal by Robby Fabbri, but Arizona scored the next five goals of the game.
Ritchie scored with 11:45 remaining in the first to give Arizona a 2-1 lead, taking a cross-crease pass from Barrett Hayton and burying a chance into a half-open goal.
Then with 6:41 left in the first, Chychrun dove and poked a loose puck that was laying in the crease into the net to give Arizona a 3-1 lead.
The Coyotes continued their offensive assault in the second period, scoring three more times in the first 4:49 of the period to take a 6-1 lead.
Schmaltz scored 1:04 into the period when he wristed home a shot from the left face-off circle, then 51 seconds later Chychrun got his second of the night when he fired in a shot from the top of the left face-off circle.
With 15:11 remaining in the second, Ritchie made it 6-1 for Arizona before Jakub Vrana scored his first goal of the season for Detroit that cut Arizona's lead to 6-2 with three minutes left in the second.
But just two minutes later, Schmaltz scored his second of the game to give Arizona a 7-2 advantage.
Christian Fischer and Clayton Keller added third-period goals for Arizona to complete the rout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.