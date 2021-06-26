Nick Kyrgios took to Twitter earlier this week to find a mixed doubles partner for Wimbledon, asking, "MIXED DUBS WIMBY????"
On Saturday, he announced he'd found a partner -- a double Grand Slam winner in mixed doubles at that.
The Australian said former World No. 1 Venus Williams accepted his invitation. While singles play opens Monday, the mixed doubles teams won't compete until Friday. The draw is scheduled for Wednesday.
"The mixed doubles pair of the tournament!" Kyrgios said.
Williams, 41, has five Wimbledon and two U.S. Open championships among her 49 WTA singles titles. In women's doubles, she has teamed with her younger sister, Serena, to win 14 Grand Slam events plus three Olympic gold medals.
In mixed doubles, she and Justin Gimelstob won the French Open and the Australian Open.
Kyrgios, 26, drew No. 21 seed Ugo Humbert, 23, of France as his Round 1 singles opponent. Williams, also entered in the singles competition, will face 33-year-old Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania in the opening round,
--Field Level Media
