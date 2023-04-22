Nick Castellanos hit two solo home runs and also doubled to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Saturday.
Cristian Pache added a solo homer, single and two RBI for the Phillies, who have won two in a row.
Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez tossed 4 1/3 innings in his season debut and allowed five hits and three runs with five strikeouts and two walks.
Connor Brogdon (1-0) earned the win in relief. He gave up one hit in 1 2/3 innings.
Craig Kimbrel threw a scoreless ninth inning for his second save in two chances. Kimbrel has 396 career saves.
Yonathan Daza had two hits and an RBI while C.J. Cron and Elias Diaz also added two hits apiece.
Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (2-2) gave up five hits and four runs with six strikeouts and one walk in six innings.
Castellanos doubled with two outs in the eighth inning but J.T. Realmuto grounded out to the pitcher to end the threat.
In the ninth, Harold Castro lined out to center, Charlie Blackmon flied out to left and Jurickson Profar struck out to end the game against Kimbrel.
The Phillies went ahead 1-0 in the second inning after Castellanos ripped a solo homer over the fence in left field. It was the longest stretch of his career without a home run to open the season.
The Rockies tied the game at 1 in the third when Profar hit an RBI groundout to shortstop. Kris Bryant was then lifted for a pinch hitter because of a sore lower back.
In the third, Pache crushed a two-run homer to center for a 3-1 advantage.
Daza ripped an RBI double in the fourth and Mike Moustakas hit a pinch hit sacrifice fly in the fifth to equalize at 3.
Castellanos lofted another solo homer to left in the sixth for a 4-3 advantage. It's the 10th career multi-homer game for Castellanos.
--Field Level Media
