Nick Castellanos hit a home run, double and drove in two runs to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 on Monday.Castellanos extended his hitting streak to 12 games and is 19-for-51 (.373) during that stretch.Bryson Stott homered, Alec Bohm added three hits and J.T. Realmuto had two hits and an RBI for the Phillies, who won for just the second time in their last six games.Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard tossed seven strong innings and allowed three hits and one run. Syndergaard (8-8) struck out one and walked two.With closer Seranthony Dominguez on the injured list, Andrew Bellatti allowed a walk to Jonathan India but still threw a scoreless ninth inning for his second save in three chances.Austin Romine hit a solo home run for the Reds.Cincinnati combined for only three total hits.Reds starter Luis Cessa (3-2) pitched just two innings in what was deemed a bullpen game. He gave up three hits and two runs to go along with three strikeouts and one walk. The Phillies went ahead 2-0 in the second inning when Castellanos blasted a 436-foot homer to center field and Stott followed with a home run into the second deck in right.In the third, Castellanos added an RBI double that scored Realmuto from first for a 3-0 advantage.The Reds managed only one hit through the first four innings, a single by Mike Moustakas.Romine hit a solo homer with two outs in the fifth to close the Reds within 3-1.Realmuto ripped an RBI double in the fifth and the Phillies regained a three-run advantage, 4-1.Bohm singled with two outs in the seventh for his third hit of the game. Edmundo Sosa came in to pinch run and stole second, but Realmuto flied out to center.Bohm has now hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games and has recorded three-hit performances in back-to-back contests.--Field Level Media
