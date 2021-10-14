An average of 884,000 viewers tuned in to ESPN to watch the NHL's opening-night games, making it the highest-viewed doubleheader in NHL history, Sports Business Journal reported.

The games were the first aired on ESPN since 2004.

The Tuesday night openers also included the inaugural game of the expansion Seattle Kraken, who played the Vegas Golden Knights.

The first game featured the two-time champion Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins, which averaged 984,000 viewers, tops for an opening-night game on ESPN since 2001-02.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.