Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.